Ethereum Classic Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $18.89 or 0.00029914 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.82 billion and $77.67 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,147.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.81 or 0.00523875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00105211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00242315 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00030984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00072603 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,108,854 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

