Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.
Euro Tech Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.