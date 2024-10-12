Evercore ISI Trims American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Target Price to $78.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIG. TD Cowen cut their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Get American International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.87, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -124.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in American International Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.