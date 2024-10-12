EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director George R. Neble Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EverQuote Stock Up 2.0 %

EVER opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $703.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.04. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in EverQuote by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

