EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $29.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,510,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other EverQuote news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $207,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,510,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,553. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 127.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER opened at $20.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.04.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

