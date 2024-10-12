Evexia Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.2% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,527,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,472,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,882,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,181,000 after acquiring an additional 170,560 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock traded up $7.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.54. 754,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $409.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

