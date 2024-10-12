Evexia Wealth LLC Buys 1,168 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.67.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $136.86. 812,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.83. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

