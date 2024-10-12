Evexia Wealth LLC Buys 6,261 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after buying an additional 851,195 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,100.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 596,661 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,153.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 559,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 546,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,892,000 after buying an additional 503,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,891,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 354,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.70.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
