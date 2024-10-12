Evexia Wealth LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,066,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.47. 5,789,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,856. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $247.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.