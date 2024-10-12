Evexia Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 3.0% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,830,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Chubb stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.83. 798,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.65. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $205.64 and a 52-week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.