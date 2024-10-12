Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.60 and traded as high as C$54.45. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$53.89, with a volume of 66,034 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.28.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exchange Income
Exchange Income Price Performance
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of C$660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$677.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.993784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exchange Income Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.