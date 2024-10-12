Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $159.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.85.

EXPE opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Expedia Group by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,352 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 54,115 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,684,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,928,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

