Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 278,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 133,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Exro Technologies had a negative net margin of 711.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.42%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exro Technologies Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.
