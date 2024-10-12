Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.