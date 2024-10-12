Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 210,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Falco Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$105.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

