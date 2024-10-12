Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 750,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 212,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.59.

About Falcon Gold

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.