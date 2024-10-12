Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,057 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,049 shares during the period. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,525,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

