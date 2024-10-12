FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,903,374,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,780,000 after purchasing an additional 743,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,597,000 after purchasing an additional 464,954 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,959,000 after purchasing an additional 438,754 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $516.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.75.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

