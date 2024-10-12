FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.