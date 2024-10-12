FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $294,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

