FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases Shares of 393 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $501.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.99 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.