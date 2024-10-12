FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases Shares of 393 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.07.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $501.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.99 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

