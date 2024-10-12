Ferguson Shapiro LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 197,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

