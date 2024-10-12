Ferguson Shapiro LLC Takes $290,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

