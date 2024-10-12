Ferguson Shapiro LLC Takes Position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF accounts for 0.5% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,824,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,853 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period.

BATS CAOS opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09.

The Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund combines an options overlay strategy and protective options on the S&P 500 index with managing the funds fixed income collateral. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

