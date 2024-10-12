Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $127.39 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $127.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.51.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.