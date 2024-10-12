Fermata Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $136.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

