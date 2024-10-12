Fermata Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in RTX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research raised their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

RTX opened at $123.93 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $125.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. RTX’s payout ratio is 145.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

