Fermata Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 56,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $8,383,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $211.81 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.95 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.48.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

