Fermata Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,176 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,385,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 263,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,658,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $235.46 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

