Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 987.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

