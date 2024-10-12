Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,883 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

(Free Report)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.