Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,883 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

