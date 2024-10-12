Fermata Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $781,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.75 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $199.87. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.94.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

