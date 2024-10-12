Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $712,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 359.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $5,702,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $535,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,498.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,498.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $475,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036. 48.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. Analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

