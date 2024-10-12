Fetch.ai Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.52 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002292 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $157.39 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00045171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013013 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

