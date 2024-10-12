Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $1.48 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002334 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $140.01 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00045306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.