Fidelity Asian Values Plans Dividend of GBX 14.50 (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fidelity Asian Values Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Asian Values stock opened at GBX 522 ($6.83) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 493.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.13. Fidelity Asian Values has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.25 ($6.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 549.86 ($7.20). The company has a market cap of £370.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6,525.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity Asian Values

In other news, insider Clare Brady acquired 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £11,997.72 ($15,701.77). Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Asian Values

Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

