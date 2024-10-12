Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 20403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

