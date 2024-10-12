Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

