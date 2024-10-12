Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires 716 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VPL stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.