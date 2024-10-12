Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys 10,194 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after buying an additional 101,694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $677,000. American Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 997,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,663,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.