Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys 217 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $233.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $235.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

