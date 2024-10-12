Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,352.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,528,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,178 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,191,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,266,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,474,000 after acquiring an additional 419,112 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 338,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

