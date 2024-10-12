Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,658,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

