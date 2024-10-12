Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Chevron by 15,542.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 1,168,137 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $156,482,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $123,681,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.59.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

