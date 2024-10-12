Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Sells 13,433 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.