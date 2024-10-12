Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Sells 395 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 521,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after buying an additional 375,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,418,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,797,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 952,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,307,000 after purchasing an additional 198,128 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.