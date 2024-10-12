Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,518.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $380.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.35 and its 200 day moving average is $353.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

