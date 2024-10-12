Financial Comparison: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) & United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and First Merchants”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $65.95 million 2.25 $19.80 million $1.03 8.30 First Merchants $631.34 million 3.45 $223.79 million $3.47 10.71

Analyst Recommendations

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Security Bancshares and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 2 3 0 2.60

First Merchants has a consensus target price of $42.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.50%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 26.73% 14.48% 1.44% First Merchants 17.77% 9.17% 1.09%

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. United Security Bancshares pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

First Merchants beats United Security Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About First Merchants

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also provides personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. The company operates banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. It also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.