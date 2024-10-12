Financial Survey: GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) vs. Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) and GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of GUD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobileye Global and GUD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye Global -12.14% 1.32% 1.27% GUD N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye Global 3 10 11 1 2.40 GUD 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mobileye Global and GUD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mobileye Global currently has a consensus price target of $26.85, indicating a potential upside of 108.30%. Given Mobileye Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than GUD.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobileye Global and GUD”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye Global $1.85 billion 5.65 -$27.00 million ($0.21) -61.38 GUD N/A N/A N/A C$0.42 16.71

GUD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobileye Global. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GUD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats GUD on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market. The APG segment manufactures and markets towing, trailering, functional accessories, and associated products for the automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer customers. The Davey segment provides pumps and pressure systems for household and farm water; water transfer pumps; swimming pool products; spa bath controllers; and pumps and water purification equipment. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is based in Altona North, Australia.

