Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan Buys 50,000 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan purchased 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,500.00 ($28,716.22).
Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 26th, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,500.00 ($28,040.54).
Finbar Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Finbar Group Increases Dividend
About Finbar Group
Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Finbar Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.