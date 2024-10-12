Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan Buys 50,000 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan purchased 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,500.00 ($28,716.22).

Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,500.00 ($28,040.54).

Finbar Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Finbar Group Increases Dividend

About Finbar Group

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Finbar Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Finbar Group’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

